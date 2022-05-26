Aribo, Bassey Arrive Dallas Ahead Mexico, Ecuador Friendlies; 15 Eagles Players In Camp

Rangers duo Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey are the latest players to arrive Dallas, United States of America, ahead of the Super Eagles two friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador.

Aribo and Bassey’s arrival means 15 players are now in camp for the friendly games against the 2022 World Cup-bound teams.

The Eagles will first take on Mexico on Saturday 28 May before facing Ecuador on Thursday 2 June.

Both friendlies are being lined up as preparations for the Eagles ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The qualifiers for next year’s AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire will commence on June 9.

The Eagles are in Group A alongside Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and Mauritius.

The 15 players currently in camp:

Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC), Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United), Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United), Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United), Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba FC), Faisal Sanni(Katsina United), Babatunde Bello( Akwa United), Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy),…