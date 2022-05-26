Arsenal Keeping Tabs On Former Chelsea Striker

Arsenal reportedly remain keen to bring former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata back to England with Juventus unwilling to permanently sign the Atletico Madrid striker.

Morata, 29, has spent the last two years on loan with Juventus but the player has been deemed as too expensive by the Serie A giants.

And according to AS, Juve have already dolled out £17m on Morata’s two-year spell in Turin.

And Atletico are demanding £30m from Juve to turn Morata’s temporary stay into a permanent switch.

Juve are said to be unwilling to match their demands, and are only prepared to hand over a further £17m.

All signs point towards a return to the Wanda Metropolitano for Morata, who still has two years left on his contract in Madrid.

But it remains to be seen whether the player is in the plans of Argentine gaffer Diego Simeone.

As a result, the Spanish news outlet claims that both Arsenal and Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation.

Barca were close to securing his services in January,…