Bassey Advised To Join Aston Villa

Aston Villa hero Gabriel Agbonlahor wants Calvin Bassey to join his former boss Steven Gerrard at the club.

Bassey has been linked with a move to the Premier League side after a stellar campaign with Rangers.

The Nigerian international was signed for Rangers from Leicester City by Gerrard in 2020.

The 22-year-old hugged the headlines after his superb display in Rangers’ UEFA Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The defender followed that up with another impressive performance in the Scottish Cup final win against Hearts few days later.

Asked whether Bassey will sign a new Rangers contract, Agbonlahor told Football Insider : “I don’t think he will, to be honest.

“The problem with Rangers and Celtic is they can’t pay the money that teams in the Premier League can. Goldson’s trying to move for financial reasons.

“What can Rangers offer Bassey? That’s the issue. He could probably get…