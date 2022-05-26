Ibrahimovic Out For Eight Months Following Knee Surgery

AC Milan Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future is in doubt after he had knee surgery that could keep him out for up to eight months.

Ibrahimovic who helped Milan clinch a first Serie A title since 2011, had a planned procedure on his left knee to repair damage and instability caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 40-year-old’s current deal at Milan expires this summer and he is not expected to be fit until midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

And Milan in a statement on their official website read: “AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic underwent an operation on his left knee carried out by Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, with the club’s medical director Stefano Mazzoni in attendance, at the Hospital Jean Mermoz in Lyon.

“The arthroscopy had been planned for a while to definitively resolve the joint’s instability through the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, with lateral reinforcement and meniscus reparation.

“The…