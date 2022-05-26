I’ll Decide My Future After Real Madrid Game –Mane

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has said he will reveal the decision on his future, after they play Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Mane has one year left on his current contract with the Premier League.

The Senegal international, who has scored 120 goals in 268 games for Liverpool, told Sky Sports News: “This question [about my future] I will answer after Champions League.

“If I’m staying or not, I’m going to answer after the Champions League.”

Mane has been linked recently with a move to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions would be in the market for an attacker if Robert Lewandowski leaves this summer.

