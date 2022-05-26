Jack Grealish Overrated? – Complete Sports

The English player Jack Grealish is becoming a superstar; his move to Manchester City was worth 100 million euros, making him the most expensive English player in history. But he has not proved his value, and this has led him to be heavily criticised.

In the knockout of the Cityzens in the Champions League, Grealish came on as a substitute and had a chance that could have meant a place in the final. But he missed it, and was not decisive in the match; this raised the question: is he overrated?

The new Spice Boy

David Beckham was nicknamed the Spice Boy because of his relationship with Spice Girls member Victoria. The midfielder made headlines for his charisma and ease of entry into the entertainment world.

But on the pitch, he always showed that he was a great player; he even provided the two assists in that fateful Champions League final…