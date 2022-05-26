Kylian Mbappe’s Dream Of Real Madrid Is Still Alive Despite

Kylian Mbappe says his dream of one day joining Real Madrid is “never over” even with him choosing to sign a new contract and remain at Paris St-Germain.

He declined a transfer to the Spanish legendary team, signing instead another three-year contract with PSG.

However, Mbappe does not exclude the chances of him moving to Real later in his career. To see different sports results and info about teams and players visit https://bookmaker-ratings.com/.

He also added that he had given up thinking about the future, he only thinks about the current times as he has now a new contract for three more years at PSG.

But he also says that his dream of Real Madrid is still alive.

Mbappe, considered one of the world’s best footballers, informed Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez of his decision directly. As Mbappe said, he did it because he had a lot of respect for Perez and the club. He added that one has to be honest to be a great player.

Rumours about Mbappe’s possible departure began…