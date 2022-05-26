Marcus Joins Porto On One-Year Loan Move

Newly crowned Portuguese league champions FC Porto have confirmed the one-year loan signing of young Nigerian forward Abraham Marcus with option to buy, Completesports.com reports.

Marcus, who is originally a player of Portuguese side Portimonense, joins Porto from Radomiak Radom of Poland whom he also signed a loan deal with and made eight appearances.

The 22-year-old will join up with Porto’s B side ahead of the new season.



And speaking on his move to Porto, Marcus told the club’s website fcporto.pt that he is

very happy to arrive at a good place that will allow him to demonstrate all his quality and hope to do his best.

“I am very excited to be part of this club. FC Porto is a good place to be and I hope to do my best here.

“I played against FC Porto B in the Segunda Liga, so I am very happy to be able to represent the club. I hope to have a good season.”

Marcus added:”I…