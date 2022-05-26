Men’s And Women’s Soccer National Teams To Profit Share

The numbers simply kept increasing as the women’s soccer players gazed at their laptop displays Monday night as the new labor contract was disclosed to them. Here’s a couple thousand bucks. Thousands of dollars were over there. The statistics had quickly climbed into the millions, and the race for equal pay was as close as a NASCAR race at WWTR.

What they summed up to was something that many of the players had fought for their whole careers: equal compensation.

That fact was enshrined in historic contracts with the United States Soccer Federation on Wednesday, ensuring that soccer players representing the men’s and women’s national teams in international matches and competitions will be paid equally for the first time.

The agreements contain a clause, thought to be the first of its kind, in which the teams will combine the uneven prize money payouts U.S. Soccer receives from FIFA, the international soccer’s governing body, for their participation in the quadrennial World…