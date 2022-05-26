Ogbelu, Presents WAFU B Gold Medal To His School Boss, Sani Lulu

Flying Eagles’ ‘School Boy’ dazzler, Onuche Ogbelu, on Thursday presented the Gold medal he won with the National U20 side at the just concluded WAFU Zone B Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic, to the Proprietor of his school, Fosla Academy, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, Completesports.com reports.

Ogbelu, at the brief ceremony, also presented his Junior National team jersey to the former Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, President.

The midfielder was described during the Niamey Showpiece as a ‘game changer’ by Flying Eagles Coach, Ladan Bosso.

Ogbelu is a Senior Secondary SS3 student of the Fosla Academy Abuja floated by Alhaji Sani Lulu soon after leaving office as NFF President in 2010 just after the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

After the presentation, Ogbelu returned to school to join his classmates for the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Examinations.

Receiving the medal and jersey, Lulu congratulated the player for doing the country proud, and as…