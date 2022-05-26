Olu Of Mushin Championship To Hold June 11

The inaugural edition of the Olu of Mushin National Tug Of War Championship has been fixed for Saturday 11 June, 2022.

This was disclosed on Tuesday at a press conference held at the palace of the Olu of Mushin, Oba Fatai Ayinla Aileru the 2nd.

Present at the presser were the oba’ s son, Prince Abiola Yahaya Aileru, Chief Faronbi Tajudeen, Baale Oke Mushin and High Chief Akibu Adio Oseni Oyeleye, Baale Ladipo/Mushin market.

Also in attendance were Tug Of War Nigeria Federation, Isaac Osaikhiwu Isaac, the federation’s General Secretary, Abdulkareem Macaulay, the national coach Jude Iduh and EXCO member Samuel Babatoba.

Speaking at the press briefing, Tug Of War president Isaac, disclosed that the championship will hold at the National stadium, Surulere.

He disclosed that there will be monetary rewards, certification of participation, medals and trophies.

He also said youths from Mushin, from tertiary and secondary institutions as well as professionals from the armed forces,…