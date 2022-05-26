Peseiro Hits Super Eagles Camp With Foreign Assistants

Newly appointed Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has arrived the team’s camp in Dallas, Texas ahead of the international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador, Completesports.com reports.

Peseiro came in with three assistants; Maykel Moreira, Acacio Santos and Vitor Hugo.

Moreira will work as a fitness coach, while Acacio and Hugo will serve as assistant coach and analyst.

Peseiro’s men will tackle the El Tri of Mexico in their first friendly at the AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

The three-time African champions will face Ecuador four days later at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison.

Peseiro will take charge of his first competitive game when the Super Eagles host the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2023 AFCON qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, June 9.



The West Africans will…