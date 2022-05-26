Peseiro Vows To Bring Success To Super Eagles

Jose Peseiro has underlined his ambition with the Super Eagles, promising to make the team great again, reports Completesports.com.

The Portuguese was recently confirmed the new head coach of the three-time African champions.

Peseiro was picked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of three other coaches; Ernesto Valverde, Philip Cocu and Laurent Blanc.

The 60-year-old is expected to take charge of the Super Eagles for the first time when they take on the El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly at the AT &T Stadium, Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

The Super Eagles are also scheduled to take on Ecuador in another friendly at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison on June 2.

Peseiro’s first major assignment will be to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The former Venezuela coach stated that he is not only ready for the task ahead but is confident the Super Eagles can win the next AFCON.

Read Also:Friendly: NPFL Players Must Grab…