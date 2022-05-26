Rashford Engages Long-Time Girlfriend, Loi

Marcus Rashford is now set to marry his childhood sweetheart, Lucia Loi, after proposing during their getaway in California.

The England striker got a yes when he went down on one knee to ask the big question on Wednesday, May 25.

The pair, both aged 24, have been dating since the age of 15 when they were pupils at Ashton on Mersey School in Greater Manchester.

Rashford had been planning the proposal for weeks and popped the question to Lucia at a lavish villa after they shared a romantic meal at celebrity seafood restaurant Catch LA, a source told The Sun.

‘They went out in LA for a romantic night together on Tuesday and he proposed. It was extremely romantic.

‘They celebrated afterwards with a group of close friends including his United teammate Jesse Lingard,’ the source said.

Rashford shared news of the engagement on Instagram with a lovely image of them holding each…