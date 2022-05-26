‘Valverde Shrugs Off Mbappe’s Decision To Re-Sign With PSG’

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has shrugged off Kylian Mbappe’s decision to re-sign with PSG.

The striker turned down an offer from Real Madrid to pen a new three-year contract.

On the day Mbappe made public his decision, Valverde posted to social media: “Being from Madrid is a privilege that not everyone can have.”

Valverde told AS: “Each one interprets it as he wants. I manage my social networks so that people get informed and talk about Real Madrid, I talk about myself and my team.

“Those who want to interpret other things, there they are.

“We know the kind of player that Mbappé is, we know what he gives, what he gives to his team, he is a spectacular player. But we are only thinking about winning the final on Saturday, adding another title for Real Madrid.

“Of Mbappé, I prefer not to comment more.”

