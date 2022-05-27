Aguero Backs Real Madrid To Beat Liverpool In UCL Final

Former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has tipped Real Madrid to beat Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final.

Aguero believes that the weight of history, combined with Real’s incredible never-say-die attitude, should be enough for the La Liga champions to make it 14 European Cups in Paris.

“I think Real Madrid have more experience overall as a club, but Liverpool have shown up well in the Champions League for the past few years,” Stake.com global ambassador Aguero said.

“It will be close, but I think Madrid will be more confident, having played the finals before and turning around tough games in the past. That’s the edge I can point towards.

“History and experience does tilt the scales. Madrid proved it, winning their home legs with the Bernabeu being a key factor. But the final is on neutral ground so it may be more balanced.”

