Arsenal Considering Move For Man City Defender Zinchenko

Arsenal are considering a move for another Manchester City star as it is reported they are interested in Ukrainian left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

According to Sportsmail, Mikel Arteta already wants to sign Gabriel Jesus from his old employers and the manager holds an interest in Zinchenko too.

The 25-year-old is viewed primarily as an asset to bolster Arsenal’s midfield who could be utilised at left back when required.

Zinchenko has spent much of his time under Pep Guardiola in defence but has operated in central midfield for Ukraine.

During his spell as Guardiola’s assistant, Arteta – currently on holiday in Greece – enjoyed a good relationship with both Zinchenko and Jesus.

The Gunners would have competition for Zinchenko’s signature, as they do with Jesus.

Last week’s dramatic final day triumph meant the pair have now won four Premier League titles while at the Etihad Stadium.

Both have made significant contributions to the glut of silverware at City over the last…