Balogun To Miss Super Eagles Friendly Against Mexico

Leon Balogun will play no part in Nigeria’s international friendly against the El Tri of Mexico due to calf injury, reports Completesports.com.

The centre-back will however return for the team’s second friendly against Ecuador.

Balogun picked up the injury in Rangers’ Scottish Cup win against Hearts at the Hampden Park last weekend.

The 33-year-old featured for 120 minutes in the keenly contested encounter.

Balogun will travel to New Jersey next week to link up with his teammates in camp.

Balogun’s Rangers teammate, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey are already in the team’s camp in Dallas, United States of America.

19 players are in the team’s camp ahead of the friendlies.

The first friendly against Mexico is billed for the AT&T Stadium, Texas, Arlington on Saturday.

The Ecuador friendly will hold at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison on Thursday.

