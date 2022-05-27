Barnes Accuses Ronaldo Of Causing Disharmony Among United Players

Legendary Liverpool John Barnes has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of causing “disharmony” among the Manchester United squad.

Ronaldo scored 24-goals in all competitions during his first season back at United.

But Barnes reckons United would have been better off without the Portuguese international.

A dismal campaign saw United post their lowest points tally in Premier League history.

And despite being top scorer, Barnes has accused Ronaldo of playing for “himself” rather than the team.

Also Read: Aguero Backs Real Madrid To Beat Liverpool In UCL Final

Speaking at a William Hill event, Barnes said, via the Mirror: “He causes disunity and disharmony. When the ball does not come to him, he throws his hands up in the air, that’s a great example, isn’t it?

“The harmony at Manchester United is a problem and who causes that disharmony? He walks around as though … ‘it’s the rest of them, I’m doing my job’.

“That’s not what a leader does – that’s what…