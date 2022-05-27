Bassey Keen To Join Aston Villa

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey is eyeing a reunion with his former boss Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey was signed from Leicester City by Gerrard during the latter’s reign as Rangers manager.

The Nigerian international has been linked with a move to Aston Villa following his impressive displays for Rangers in the 2021/22 season.

The 22-year-old received huge plaudits for his superb performance in Rangers’ UEFA Europa League final defeat to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sky Sports says Bassey would be “open to talking to Villa”. While Gerrard’s side are reported to have had scouts in attendance to watch the defender as Rangers lifted the Scottish Cup against Hearts last weekend and are hoping to “pursue a deal quickly” in order to fight off competition from other sides.

Agbonlahor Urges Bassey To Join Aston Villa

Aston Villa hero Gabriel Agbonlahor wants Calvin Bassey to join his former boss Steven Gerrard at the club.

Bassey…