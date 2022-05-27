Cavani Pays Tribute To Manchester United Supporters After Exit

Edinson Cavani has thanked the Manchester United fans for their support during his time at the club.

The Uruguay international will officially leave the Red Devils on a free transfer at the end of June, and he is believed to be keen to continue his career in La Liga.

The 35-year-old joined Man United in October 2020 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired, and he made 59 appearances for the English giants in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and contributing seven assists.

“I really am very grateful, and I’ll be leaving here with a happy memory of that affection they showed me and always displayed.”

Cavani excelled during his first campaign at Old Trafford, scoring 17 goals and contributing six assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

The Uruguay international struggled to make his mark during the 2021-22 campaign, though, managing only two goals and one assist…