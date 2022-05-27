Dennis Perfect For West Ham United- Kenny

Former Leeds United defender Paddy Kenny believes Emmanuel Dennis will be a good addition to the West Ham United squad.

West Ham are reported to have held talks with Dennis’ representative last week regarding a potential move this summer.

The 24-year-old only joined Watford from Belgian Pro League club Club Brugge last summer.



The versatile forward scored 10 goals and recorded six assists in 33 league appearances for the Hornets.

Watford are said to be willing to sell Dennis following their relegation from the Premier League.

Kenny claims Dennis could be the perfect player to boost the Hammers’ attacking options.

“To get double figures in the Premier League is impressive,” Kenny told Football Insider.

“To get double figures in a pretty bad Premier League team that got relegated is even more impressive.

“He (Dennis) knows where the net is and I think he could be the…