Dessers Downplays Europa Conference League Top Scorer Prize

Super Eagles and Feyenoord forward, Cyriel Dessers has downplayed his 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League highest goal scorer award.

Eredivisie team, Feyenoord lost the final 1-0 to Roma at the Arena Kombetare Tirana,Albania courtesy of a Nicolo Zaniolo first half strike on Wednesday night.

Dessers won the golden boot after he scored 10 goals from 12 appearances in the competition one ahead of Roma’s Tammy Abraham.

Nu.nl reports that Dessers is not excited about the achievement citing the disappoinment of the loss to Roma, even though he stated he might cherish the golden boot over time.

“The pride will come because we played a great poster with the team:a European final against AS Roma,” Dessers said.

“That realisation will come during or after the holidays but at the moment the disappoinment dominates.”

Dessers also spoke about his contractual situation at Feyenoord with rumours of his stay intensifying after his heroics in the Conference League.

Technical Director…