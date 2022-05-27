Dessers Makes Europa Conference League Team Of The Season

Cyriel Dessers has been named in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League Team of the Season.

The Team of the Season was published on UEFA Europa Conference League Twitter handle on Friday.

Dessers and 10 other players were selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel.

The Super Eagles star is one of five Feyenoord players who made the list that is in a 4-4-2 formation.

He emerged the first ever top scorer of the newly formed tournament after netting 10 goals in 12 appearances.

Roma players Tammy Abraham, skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini, Rui Patricio and Chris Smalling also made the list.

