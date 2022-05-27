Don’t Consider Yourself A Top Manager –Cundy Slams Mourinho

Despite winning the Europa Conference League trophy with Roma, Chelsea legend, Jason Cundy has insisted that he doesn’t rate Jose Mourinho as a top manager.

Recall that the former Manchester United manager secured his fifth European trophy as his side won the inaugural ECL trophy after beating Feyenoord 1-0 on Wednesday night.

However, Cundy said the former Chelsea boss is not an elite manager, insisting that the trophy won by the Serie A club amounts to just a little achievement.

“He’s not elite, it’s not an elite trophy… it’s the Papa John’s Trophy of Europe,” Cundy said on The Sports Bar.

Cundy further said that the former Inter Milan manager cannot manage any top side in the English top flight, adding, “his time is done with the big heads, the elite.

“He won’t go to United again, he won’t go to Chelsea again, Liverpool won’t have him, Manchester City won’t have him, Spurs won’t have him back and I’m not sure right now Arsenal would be a wise…