El Tri Target 7th Win At ‘Home From Home’ , In Friendy Vs Super Eagles

El Tri of Mexico are looking to win their seventh match at their ‘home away from home’ – the AT & T Stadium, Arlington, Texas – when they host the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly match early Sunday morning, May 29 [Nigerian time], Completesports.com reports.

According to an information on the Mexico Football Federation [Federacion Mexicana de Futbol Asociacion], FMF website, the Mexican national team has played 11 matches at the AT&T Stadium Texas since their very first game at the venue in 2009.

AT & T Stadium is an imposing 80,000 capacity retractable roof edifice owned by the City of Arlington and managed by NFL side, Dallas Cowboys, being their home ground.

Also Read – Exclusive: Peseiro’s Technical Ability Will Be Tested By Mexico, Ecuador Games –Nwosu

El Tri have so far won six games, drew three and lost two at the stadium. And against Nigeria, they will be gunning for their seventh win from 12 games at the stadium touted as their ‘home…