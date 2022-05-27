Etebo Leaves Watford After Completing Loan Spell

Watford have confirmed Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has returned to his parent club Stoke City following the completion of his loan stint at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo moved to the Vicarage Road on a season-long loan deal last summer, with the option to join the Hornets on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old was however hampered by a long-term injury which limited his appearance for the club.

Etebo made just 10 league appearances for the London club in the 2021/22 season.

Etebo is among the five players released by Watford, who will campaign in tbe Sky Bet Championship next season following their relegation from the Premier League.

“Following the conclusion of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Watford FC can confirm that five first-team players have left the club,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Goalkeeper Ben Foster has been released at…