Home Eagles To Face Ghana Or Benin In Second Round

The home-based Super Eagles will come up against either Ghana or Benin Republic in the final round of the qualifiers for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN), reports Completesports.com.

Ghana and Benin Republic have been paired to face each other in the first round.

The winner of the two-legged encounter will then face the Home Eagles in the second round.

The first leg of the clash will hold in August, while the reverse fixture is scheduled to take place in Nigeria in September.

The overall winners is guaranteed a place at CHAN 2023.

The Home Eagles are hoping to return to the biennial competition after missing out on the last edition hosted by Cameroon.

The Eagles were runners-up at the 2018 edition in Morocco. They lost 4-0 to the Atlas Lions.

Morocco successfully defended their crown in 2020 in Cameroon, beating Mali 2-0 in a thrilling final at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium,…