I’m Delighted To Have Won Macedonian League Title –Adetunji

FC Shkupi striker, Sunday Adetunji has expressed delight to have help his team clinch the Macedonian First Football League title this season.

The Nigerian international, who made this known via his twitter handle, said that he’s glad to have achieved one of his first objectives.

“When I joined FC Shkupi,my target was to win major honours and take my club to the top. I’m honoured for the opportunity to be part of this family, the managers the coaches and teammates helped me to settle down. It was an incredible season for us,” he Tweeted.

Adetunji’s goals was crucial for his team as he netted 20 goals from 28 appearances in all competitions for FC Shkupi this season.

Adetunji has been at a number of clubs joining Abia Warriors in 2017,then moving to Enyimba in 2018.

In January 2019 he became a Lobi Stars player.

In September 2019 he joined his first European team, Croatian side 1. FK…