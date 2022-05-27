Kayode Bags Assist As Sivasspor Clinch First Ever Turkish Cup Title

Olanrewaju Kayode provided the assist for the winning goal as Sivasspor beat Kayserispor 3-2 after real-time to land a first ever Turkish Cup title.

In Thursday’s final, Kayode who came on nine minutes into extra-time, set up Moussa Konate for Sivasspor’s third goal with seven minutes left to play.

Kayserispor opened scoring in the 33rd minute through Ramazan Civelek before Aaron Appindangoye equalised for Sivasspor on 60 minutes.

Cote d’Ivoire forward Max Gradel put Sivasspor 2-1 five minutes into extra-time but Ilhan Parlak drew Kayserispor level in the 107th minute.

To get to the final Kayode’s Sivasspor edged Chidozie Awaziem’s Alanyaspor in the semi-finals.

Kayode ended the 2021/22 campaign with eight goals, three assists in 44 appearances for Sivasspor.

The 29-year-old joined likes of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Zaidu Sanusi who won domestic Cup titles in Scotland and Portugal.

