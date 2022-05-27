‘Liverpool Not Desperate To Avenge 2018 UCL Loss To Real Madrid’

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that they are not desperate to revenge their loss in the final of the 2018 Champions League.
Saturday’s Paris showpiece is a repeat of the final four years ago in Kyiv, which Madrid won 3-1.
Forward Mohamed Salah, who went off injured in that match after a tussle with Sergio Ramos, has said Liverpool have a “score to settle”.
“This was a harsh night for us – it was tough to take,” said Klopp.
“But I don’t believe in revenge or think revenge is a fantastic idea,” he added.
“I understand what Mo said – he wants to put it right. But in Germany we say you always meet twice in life.
“If we get the chance to win it this time it will be a great story, but it will not be because of what happened in 2018.”
Klopp also said Thiago Alcantara has a “good chance” of recovering to play at Stade de France.
The Spain midfielder was substituted at…
Source: Complete Sports