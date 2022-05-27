Peseiro Speaks After First Super Eagles Training, Reveals AFCON Ambition

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro thumbed up his players for their exemplary conducts in training ahead of the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador, reports Completesports.com.

The Portuguese took charge of his first training session with the team on Thursday night.

Peseiro was particularly delighted with the spirit of camaraderie in the team.

“It’s a pleasure for me to start work with the national team. The training was good. We want to win the next AFCON and this is the first step towards achieving that,”Peseiro told the Super Eagles media team.

“The boys were tired because of the long trip, but they showed great enthusiasm and motivation. They trained with happiness.

“This is the first step to reach the next AFCON. We want to win even though it is in 2023. It is important that we start to improve our spirit.”

Peseiro’s charges will take on the El Tri of Mexico…