‘Peseiro’s Technical Ability Will Be Tested By Mexico, Ecuador Game’

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu believes the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro’s technical ability will be tested in the friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador.

Recall that the Super Eagles will take on Mexico at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

The second friendly against Ecuador will hold four days later at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, Nwosu stated that Peseiro‘s technical and tactical ability will be tested with these two friendly games.

He also noted that Nigerians will be eager to see the positive changes that he would bring to the Super Eagles.

“There is no doubt that the Mexico and Ecuador games will be Peseiro’s real test with the Super Eagles and it will be good for him if the team get a better results from those games.

” Yes it’s a friendly games but it will also be a good platform for us to judge his technical…