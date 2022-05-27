Roma Boss Mourinho Congratulated By Eguavoen

Former Super Eagles defender and coach, Austin Eguavoen has congratulated AS Roma boss, Jose Mourinho after his team won the UEFA Europa Conference League title on Wednesday night.

Roma defeated Eredivisie side Feyenoord 1-0 at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana.

Nicolo Zaniolo scored the only goal of the game in the 32nd minute of the first half.

There were no further goals scored after the break with Feyenoord missing a number of chances.

Eguavoen took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Mourinho on the achievement.

“Congratulations to Jose Mourinho and AS ROMA on the UEFA Europa Conference League Triumph. A champion in the truest sense of the word. One of the greatest to ever do it . Still and always will be the special one,” Eguavoen Tweeted.

With the victory, Mourinho has become the first coach to win all three European Cup competitions- the Champions League,Europa League and the Europa Conference…