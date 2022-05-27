Salah Will Spill His Blood To Lead Liverpool To Victory’

Brazil legend, Rivaldo, has warned Real Madrid that Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah would try to put on a show against them following his ‘revenge’ comments a few days ago.

According to him, he can see blood in Salah’s veins as the Egyptian captain aims to become one of Liverpool’s idols in their history by winning the Champions League.

Salah will be determined to set things right against Real Madrid following the incidents of the UEFA Champions League final in 2018.

Saturday’s showdown will be a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final.

Both teams had met in Kyiv four years ago, and Real Madrid emerged victorious courtesy of a brace from Gareth Bale and a goal from Karim Benzema.

Salah’s injury was the main talking point at the end of the first half that night.

The former Chelsea star was forced off the pitch just 31 minutes into the game after sustaining a shoulder injury following a strong challenge from…