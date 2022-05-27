‘Stake Claim For Eagles Shirt Against Mexico, Ecuador’

The first Vice President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi has urged the newly invited Super Eagles players to take advantage of the opportunity given to them to claim a first team shirt in the senior national team.

Akinwunmi made this known on Friday while addressing the Super Eagles players ahead of the team’s friendly game against Mexico on Saturday.

He called on the players and the coaching crew to use this opportunity to carve a new success, most especially with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers around the corner.

“The president is not here yet, we are still expecting him. But I want to seize this opportunity to welcome you to Nigeria football. And all the not too new coaches who have been around not for a long time. But this is a new assignment and a new slate. And we trust that with this new slate, comes a new success.

“I am very proud to be here today, to be the one to welcome you all and our fantastic players. For the new ones in…