William Troost-Ekong has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will rise again after the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Troost-Ekong is one of 19 Eagles players currently in Dallas, USA, ahead of friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador on May 28 and June 2 respectively.

Recall the Eagles lost the 2022 World Cup ticket to bitter rivals Black Stars of Ghana in March.

And speaking in an interview with published on the NFF TV from Dallas ahead of the friendly games, Troost-Ekong expressed belief that the team will be back.

He spoke about meeting the new head coach Jose Peseiro, the new coaching crew and first training session under the new handler.

Also Read: Peseiro Speaks After First Super Eagles Training, Reveals AFCON Ambition

Also, he thanked Nigerian fans for always supporting the Eagles and encouraged them not to relent.

“We all arrive from a long travel here in Dallas it was amazing to meet the coach and the new coaching…