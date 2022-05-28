Champions League Final Predictions – Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Preview, and Prediction, Go here.

Match Preview

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet in the 2021-22 Champions League final in Saint-Denis, just north of the French capital, 41 years after their first meeting in the lovely city of Paris.

This weekend, the Reds are looking for a seventh triumph in Europe’s top competition, while continental veterans Los Blancos are attempting to win the trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has eliminated Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal en route to the Stade de France, while Carlo Ancelotti’s side has eliminated Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City.

Ending a promising season with only two cups would not satisfy the travelling Liverpool party, and they were obliged to navigate a fright against European…