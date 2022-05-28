Dessers Arrives Eagles Camp

Cyriel Dessers has arrived the Super Eagles camp in Dallas, United States of America increasing the number of players to 20, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers linked up with his teammates on camp on Friday.

The striker was in action in Feyenoord’s UEFA Europa Conference League defeat to Italian club AS Roma on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will be without captain Ahmed Musa, Zaidu Sanusi and Abdullahi Shehu for the international friendly against Mexico.

Samson Tijani, Alhassan Yusuf and Azubuike Okechukwu will also not take part in the friendly.

Emmanuel Dennis, Maduka Okoye and Umar Sadiq pulled out of the friendlies early in the week.

Visa hitches, injuries and club commitments forced the players to withdraw from the game.

20 Players In Camp

Adeyinka, Olorunleke, Buhari, Madu, Rafiu, Mbaoma, Sanni, Bello, Aina, Ajayi, Ekong, Simon, Iwobi, Bassey, Aribo, Moffi, Bonke,…