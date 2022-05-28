Dessers Delighted To Be Back in Super Eagles

Cyriel Dessers is delighted to be back in the Super Eagles after a two-year absence from the team, reports Completesports..com.

Dessers, who was born to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother made his Super Eagles debut in a friendly against Tunisia in October, 2020.

The 27-year-old has however failed to add to the cap despite his impressive form at club level.

The forward has another chance to prove his class at the international level under new manager Jose Peseiro.

Dessers is in Nigeria’s squad for the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

The striker linked up with his teammates in camp on Friday.

“Really happy to be back. Looking forward to the game. I hope to see the fans in Abuja”Dessers told the Super Eagles media.

The Super Eagles will take on Mexico at the AT &T Stadium, Arlington, Texas on Saturday (today).

Dessers and his teammates will also keep a date with Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison on Thursday.

