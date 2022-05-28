Eagles Will Impress Against Mexico –Rufai

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai says he expect an impressive performance form the Super Eagles in Sunday’s morning friendly game against Mexico.

Rufai made this known in a chat with Completesports.com, where he said that the current squad will do everything to win back the fans love again.

Recall that Nigeria exited the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in the Round of 16 and failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“I expect a good game from the Super Eagles against Mexico considering the fact that the players will want to win back fans love for the team.

“I am most happy with the inclusion of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players to the squad and I hope they will take their chances under the new manager of the senior national team.

“In all, I am expecting a very good game from the team.”

