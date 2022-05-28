How Taribo West Threatened To Break My Leg’

Former Black Stars of Ghana and Hearts of Oak forward Charles Asampong Taylor has revealed that Taribo West threatened to break his leg during a 2002 World Cup qualifier in Accra.

Taylor, who was in impressive form at that time was selected alongside his Hearts of Oak teammates for the qualifier against the Super Eagles in 2001.

Despite fielding mostly home-based players, the Black Stars held a star-studded Super Eagles team to a goalless draw.

Taylor’s trickery caught the attention of West, who was feared by most strikers because of his fierce looks and hard tackles.

And reflecting on the game Taylor, in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on YouTube as quoted by Ghanaweb said:”We [Hearts of Oak players] were surprised when they mentioned our names that we were the ones going to face Nigeria when Baffour Gyan was the only foreign-based player to join us.

Also Read: Mexico 2-0 Nigeria: Super Eagles Target First Ever Win Vs El Tri Ahead Friendly

“I was afraid when I saw…