‘I’m Ready To Give Up My Wife To Win Champions League Trophy’ Madrid Midfielder, Valverde

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has risked the wrath of wife Mina Bonino by joking that he would ‘maybe’ give the TV presenter up to beat Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris.

Valverde is determined to finish an impressive season on a high when Madrid face Liverpool and hope to land a record-extending 14 titles.

And ahead of the big clash Valverde joked that lifting the ‘unique’ trophy could require surprising sacrifices.

When asked what he would do to win his first European title, Valverde told AS: “So much. Everything, I think.

“It’s a unique trophy for any player in the world. I’m willing to give so many things. Except my son… maybe my wife.

“No, no – it’s a joke. But I’d give a lot – it’s not every day you manage to play in a final. Hopefully we can win the title.’

Argentinian reporter and presenter Bonino was pictured on the pitch with the couple’s two-year-old son, Bonicio, at the Bernabeu after Madrid beat…