Nothing brings people closer than Football. Apart from being the most popular sport globally, the passion that fans have for the game is unwavering devotion to the English Premiership League (EPL). It takes a lot of training, sweat, and tears to win the English Premier League.

Manchester City edged past Aston Villa in a 3-2 thriller at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in their final match to become the Champions of England for the fourth time in five years. Arch-rivals Liverpool’s 3-1 triumph against wolves was not enough to stop the roaring blues from lifting the trophy for the eighth time, and the sixth time of Guardiola’s reign as coach of the side.

For Nigerian Largest Smartphone brand TECNO, MANCHESTER CITY would always be their number one club. TECNO has been Manchester City’s Official Global Tablet and Handset Partner since 2016, and they have made sure that their smartphone needs are always taken care of.

