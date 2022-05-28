Mexico 2-0 Nigeria: Super Eagles Target First Ever Win Vs El Tri Ahead Friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and El Tri of Mexico will meet in an international friendly match today (Saturday) inside the AT and T Stadium, Dallas, USA.

It is the first of two friendly games lined up for the Eagles who will also face Ecuador on June 2.

And ahead of today’s game, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI looks at how both teams have fared in their five previous encounters.

– MEXICO 1 vs 1 NIGERIA: Mexico Won 5-4 on penalties (1995 Intercontinental Championship, Third-Placed Match)

The first ever meeting between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the El Tri of Mexico was in the third-placed match of the 1995 Intercontinental Championship (now known as the FIFA Confederations Cup) in Saudi Arabia.

After 90 minutes of football ended 1-1, the game went into penalties with the Mexicans triumphing 5-4.

Mexico took the lead through Ramon Ramirez in the 20th minute before Daniel Amokachi equalized for the Eagles on 31 minutes.

The likes of Peter Rufai, Okechukwu Uche, Austin…