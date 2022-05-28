Ndah Named Man Of The Match In Orlando Pirates’ Away Draw

Nigeria defender Olisa Ndah was named Orlando Pirates’ Man of the Match, following their 2-2 draw away to Royal AM in the DStv Premiership league game on Friday night.

Orlando Pirates made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle.

Despite Pirates surrendering a 2-0 lead to settle for a share of the spoils, Ndah was adjudged the most outstanding player for his side.

The game was Pirates’ penultimate fixture of the season which saw them maintain sixth place on 44 points in the 16-team league standing.

They will take on SuperSport United away on Monday and must secure all three points.

Also, they must score as much as five goals, to usurp Royal AM (47 points) who occupy third spot which is qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ndah and Orlando Pirates lost in the final of the Confederation Cup on penalties to Morocco’s Berkane inside the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo on May…