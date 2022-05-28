Neros FA Cup Is Model For Revamping Nigeria’s FA Cup

The two million Naira Price money for the Neros Pharmaceuticals Anambra FA Cup has been described as a huge motivator and a commendable gesture from the sponsors.

Former Jasper United player and chief Coach of one of the participating teams DOSAD FA, Mr Azubuike Emmanuel (Zubby) made the statement while speaking with Completesports.com in Awka.

While commending the sponsor, Chief Poly Emenike, Emmanuel says that Anambra State has set a good standard in football development through such high incentive FA Cup and a well organized Anambra Independent Football League with many teams participating.



“In the whole federation, there is no state that has the money tag equal to that of Anambra in FA Cup in the last 16 years. Anambra State has set the standard in that area and is making progress in the area of independent league.

“Football Association (FA) Cup is an old competition designed for football development…