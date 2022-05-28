NPFL Players Will Have Equal Opportunities During My Reign

Newly appointed Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has promised to give local players equal opportunities in the team, reports Completesports.com.

Former handler of the team, Gernot Rohr was heavily criticised for neglecting players in the Nigeria Professional Football League during his reign in charge of the team.

Peseiro has however promised to give them opportunities to play for the team under his reign

Eight home-based players are in Nigeria’s squad for the friendlies against Mexico Ecuador.

“The national team is open for everybody. Players who play locally, and outside the country. The ones from the academy, it’s open for everyone. But they need to know, that first, they need to have quality. Second, demand and third, passion. If they can have these three points, they can play here,”Peseiro told Omasports.

