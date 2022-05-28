‘Place Our Children’s Interest Above Your Selfish Goal’

Former Super Eagles defender, Joseph Yobo has admonished the various aspirants contesting for the 2023 general elections to put the interest of the Nigerian children first ahead of their selfish goal.

The former Everton star, who is the face of the Board of Trustees Chairman of the Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative for Good Governance stated this in Abuja.

He noted that the presidential contests in the two major parties the ruling All Progressives Congress and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party are causing apprehension.

He therefore adviced party delegates to eschew personal temptations and place the nation’s interest and the future of the children above every other consideration.

“We noted that the usual desperate efforts being exerted by politicians to gain the support of their party delegates by every means and tactic, including compromise through financial seduction is at an alarming high.

