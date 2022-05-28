Real Madrid Not Under Pressure To Win 14th Title –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti can’t see any nerves amongst his players ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Real Madrid have 13 European Cup wins to their name and Ancelotti believes his veteran players are slightly more relaxed.

“I think the motivation is the same as it was for Lisbon, but there are fewer pre-match nerves this time,” he stated.

“Nerves might come later and that’s fine.

“It feels natural to be back and to reach this final has been very important for the club.

“We’ve had a very very good season and we feel calm.

“These players manage these kinds of matches very well and I think the veteran players can help the younger players.

Read Also: Mexico 2-0 Nigeria: Super Eagles Target First Ever Win Vs El Tri Ahead Friendly

“I’m happy to be here preparing for this game.”

The Italian also reflected on his previous Champions League finals as a coach and pointed out that the only one he lost was when he felt his team played…